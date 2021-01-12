Adam Helzer, employee of the Burlington railroad, came near having a fatal accident on New Year’s Day when he slipped on the ice while butchering a sheep and fell on the butcher knife. The knife cut a vein on his temple. Mrs. Helzer applied first aid until a doctor arrived and Helzer was removed to the hospital where he was given a transfusion and several stitches taken in the wound. Mr. Helzer was released Sunday and is at home this week. He said he was a little weak from the loss of blood but thankful that his fortune was no worse to start out the new year.
