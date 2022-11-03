From the Nov. 6, 1996 News Record:
At 9 p.m. — nearly two hours after he had been declared a winner of the U.S. Senate race — Mike Enzi still wasn't ready to accept his victory. That wouldn't come, he told friends and the media, until the last vote was counted. "I worked very hard to get every one of those votes, and I don't want anybody to feel left out." "All the time, you think about how to get votes, not about winning," he said of his seven-month, seven-day a week campaign in which he tried to shake 200 hands a day. "Especially when you go to little towns like we've been going to....you realize that one vote in Wamsutter is the same as one vote in Casper or Cheyenne or Gillette."
