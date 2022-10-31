From the Oct. 29, 1996 News Record:
If you've gotten a speeding ticket in Gillette in the last month, chances are you're among those who were caught with a new laser radar. The Gillette Police Department's new laser radar gun has nabbed about 20 speeders in the last month, said Officer Mike Fischer. Police bought the new gun unit, actually a "Lidar" — light emitting distancing and ranging — in mid-September from Laser Technology Inc. in Englewood, Colo., for about $4,000. "It shoots out an invisible laser beam that you can't see with your eyes," Fischer said. But don't fear, officers say it's safe. "You'd have to have it on your eyes three hours straight for any damage," Fischer said.
