From the Dec. 29, 1996 News Record:
You may not have gotten a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking this year, but that's not because it isn't available. The stoker and lump coal business seems to have gained some stability this year. Eagle Butte mine has made a commitment to provide the product and at least one retail business is getting into the market. Ace Hardware is selling bagged and boxed coal from Sweetwater County. Amax Coal West decided to take a stab at it at its Eagle Butte mine. "They've made a big commitment to it," said Wyoming Materials Owner John Kane. "With all of their new silos, they've done a real good job of keeping us supplied. Kane saw a business opportunity and built a 150-ton silo with a scale. The business also provides year-round jobs for at least four drivers who work through the summer construction season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.