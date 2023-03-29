From the March 7, 2000 News Record:
Three civil lawsuits have been filed against a former employee of the Campbell County Memorial Hospital. Tess Neugebauer, Roxanne Hertel and Andreanna Pierce have filed suit against Robert Breland, a former employee of the hospital's Wyoming Regional Counseling Center. The three claim that he made sexual advances toward them while he was their counselor, according to court records filed in District Court. Also named in the lawsuits are the Campbell County Memorial Hospital trustees and Dr. Robert J. Innes, the counseling center's supervisor. The advances were made in February, March and July of 1998 the documents say. Breland later resigned from the Wyoming Regional Counseling Center and moved from Gillette, the lawsuits say. The hospital has denied the allegations, according to court documents.
