The open season on antelope, which started on Saturday, Oct. 1, brought hunters from almost every section of the state to this county, and according to all reports, none of them went home disappointed in not getting an antelope, though several of them expressed themselves as being disgusted from the sporting viewpoint of the affair. As one man from the southern part of the state expressed it, "it would be just as much sport to go out and shoot a calf, or the family cat." Antelope are very tame, and as there are many of them in this section, it was an easy matter for hunters to get one, without doing much hunting.
