From the Nov. 10, 1977 News Record:
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday for the opening of the Buttrey-Osco Family Center, 906 Camel Lane. The combination food and drugstore covers 44,500 square feet and offers everything from soup to nuts to fishing tackle to paint. Buttrey officials say the grocery section includes plants, flowers, a delicatessen and an on-premise bakery in addition to the regular complete lines of meat, produce and dairy products.
