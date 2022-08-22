From the Aug. 24, 1977 News Record:
One of the builders in the Rawhide Village north of Gillette has agreed to pay the state of Wyoming $2,000 for beginning to build a water and sewage system without the proper state permits. P.K. Ely Co. agreed to the out-of-court settlement in the case which could have brought a fine of up to $10,000 per day for each violation. The state charged that Ely began construction on two other subdivisions after obtaining necessary permits from the Department of Environmental Quality for two projects in Rawhide Village. Ely challenged the fine in district court in Laramie County and that court accepted the settlement last week.
