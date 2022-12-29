From the Dec. 26, 1996 News Record:
Tuesday's fire at a clean coal plant north of Gillette caused about $2.5 million in damages, according to a fire official. Flames broke out at the KFx plant about 4:45 a.m., and the fire was contained by about 9 a.m. Fire officials reported flames shooting up to 200 feet above the plant at the Fort Union coal mine about seven miles north of here. Campbell County fire officials, insurance investigators and KFx's site manager said the fire apparently started near a large oil storage tank and spread to a nearby heater.
