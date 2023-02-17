From the Feb. 1, 1940 News Record:
Representatives of the U.S. Highway 16 Association addressed the local Lions club, and asked its cooperation individually and as a club in the movement which it represents, yesterday. The association was represented here by Ad Lium of Custer, S. Dak., D.C. Wilhelm of Gillette and C. O’Leary of Buffalo. Mr. Wilhelm, member of the advertising committee of the group and secretary of the local tourist bureau, introduced Mr. O’Leary. O’Leary briefly told of the objects of the groups and then presented Mr. Lium, who addressed the club on the advertising plan of the association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.