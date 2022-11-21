From the Nov. 8, 1977 News Record:
Taking time out to wave at some friends cost a motorcycle driver a broken leg. Milton P. Harvey, 18, 108 W. Sunset, was in stable condition At Campbell County Memorial Hospital Tuesday. He was admitted with a compound fracture of the lower right leg and other cuts and scratches. Gillette police said the cyclist hit a parked car near the Fifth Street and Miller Avenue intersection Monday night after he looked away to wave at some friends.
