From the March 5, 2000 News Record:
The Camels raised the roof in their 79-71 overtime win over rival Sheridan Friday night. On Saturday, the Gillette boys followed that up with an entertaining 52-46 win over Casper Natrona to clinch their fifth straight Class 4A North Conference Regional Tournament title and a top seed at state. It was the final appearance at home for six Gillette seniors, and they made it pay off with two fist-pumping, crowd-pleasing wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.