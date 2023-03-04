From the March 2, 2000 News Record:
A $10,000 cut to Cam-plex’s Children’s Series program won’t reduce the number of performances at the fine arts center, said Theatre Manager Suzie Dowler. Campbell County School District trustees Monday decided to pay only $10,000 — half of what the district had been paying — for the program, which brings performances to Cam-plex geared toward children. The $10,000 in the past was used in a partnership with Cam-plex to help pay for the arts in education facilitator. “We are still getting $10,000 from the district for grades K-sixth to help defray costs of events that school kids come in and see each year,” Dowler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.