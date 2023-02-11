From the Feb. 24, 1978 News Record:
A Gillette woman has been charged with fraud in connection with merchandise items taken from Gibson’s, Inc., and similar charges are pending against some store employees. Gillette police have recovered an estimated $600 worth of goods taken from the store which range from comic books to a television game set. Charged with fraud in connection with over $100 worth of goods was Kerry J. Cupit, 23. She was arraigned on the charge before Justice of the Peace Mike Maycock who set her bond at $200. A preliminary hearing was set for March 10 at 2 p.m. Cupit posted bond and was released Thursday.
