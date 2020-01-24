From the Jan. 10, 1936 News Record:
One hundred searchers on horseback, in trucks and on foot, found the bodies of Barbara Wagstaff and Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Royal yesterday about 10 a.m. All were dead apparently from freezing. Tracks leading from the two stalled cars, indicated that the four had started for the Wagstaff ranch during last Sunday’s storm. About a mile and a half from the cars the body of Miss Wagstaff was found on a ridge. Three sets of tracks continued and about three-fourths of a mile farther on, the bodies of Eugene Royal and his wife were found. They were in a draw. Mrs. Royal’s body was covered with snow. Neither had on hats or gloves and signs indicated that Mr. Royal had attempted to keep his wife warm by wrapping her in his clothes. It was about 2 miles farther on that the body of Tom Wagstaff was discovered, leading officers to believe that he had left the others and was attempting to go for help. He was only 2 or 3 miles from his home when he was overcome. Tom was the only one warmly dressed. Mr. Royal was 24 years of age and his wife, formerly Dorothy Chaney was 26. Miss Wagstaff is reported to be about 53 years of age and her brother, Tom, about 50.
