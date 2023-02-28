From the Feb. 15, 2000 News Record: Two men were electrocuted Monday morning when a cable got too close to electrical lines. Patrick F. Martinez, 21, of Texas, and Jesus A. Sanchez, 24, of Mexico, died from cardiac arrest due to electrocution, Campbell County Coroner Tom Eekhoff said. Both were Okima Construction employees. Workers were unloading pipe from a Black hills Trucking truck and trailer with a Caterpillar 561C Sideboom, which had a 28-foot boom with 40 feet of cable attached, Sheriff Byron Oekekoven said. The work site was about three miles east of U.S. 14-16 off of the Recluse Road and was about nine to 10 feet away from an overhead electrical line.
