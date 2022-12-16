From the Dec. 28, 1977 News Record:
A telephone tip and some careful sleuthing helped Gillette police officers recapture two men who escaped from the Johnson County Jail. Charles Hallock Peck Jr., 23, of Middlebury, Vt., and Keith Rodney Hanson, 30, of Bozeman, Mont., were apprehended by Gillette police last evening. The men had escaped from the jail in Buffalo Christmas night after breaking what had been believed to be unbreakable glass in the jail day room. A roadblock had been set up between Gillette and Buffalo shortly after the escape was discovered, but the men were still able to make their way into Campbell County. Det. Sgt. Rick Lewis stopped Peck near Boyd's. Hanson was discovered in the Lobby Bar.
