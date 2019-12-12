Officers for the ensuing year of the Gillette Chamber of Commerce were selected at the meeting of the Board of Directors the first of the week. E.P. Spaeth, prominent sheepman and dry farmer, was named president, Dick Stone was selected for secretary and Dr. Cassidy, treasurer. Committees were also named on Civic affairs, Hiway, County Fair, and Legislative. Another meeting will be held on next Wednesday, Dec. 17. Plans are also talked of for an assembly dinner in the near future.
