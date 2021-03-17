A new $5,000 edifice is being planned for Gillette and Campbell County by the local American Legion post. Members of the organization will meet this week to discuss details of the new building. Present plans indicate the structure will be built in the city park, west of town. Tentative plans call for a building, with a full basement, large enough to take care of dances, meetings, athletic events, shows and banquets. Some funds for the building have been raised by the Legion and it is planned that interest and non-interest bonds will be issued in $10 denominations to raise the balance.
