From the Feb. 11, 1960 News Record:
Persons interested in hearing Bill Barlow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis C. Barlow, tell of his recent experiences as an Internal Farm Youth Exchange delegate to Burma are cordially invited to attend a Burmese dinner and meeting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 14, beginning at 5 p.m., according to the Rev. B.I. Anderson, pastor. The dinner will be a carry-in affair, with persons attending asked to bring curry and rice for their family and bananas for dessert.
