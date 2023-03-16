From the March 18, 1971 News Record:
A private museum collection, under the management of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Carson, will soon be opening its doors to the public. Some items to be displayed are owned by local people, the greater portion of the assemblage belong to Fred and Emma Weltner, the parents of Mrs. Carson. Mr. and Mrs. Weltner have maintained a privately owned museum in Hardin, Montana for many years and are closing their establishment there in order to move their collections to the Gillette museum. The museum is located on Highway No. 59 just south of the Country Club turn off, in the Carson Trailer Court.
