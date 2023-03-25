From the March 6, 1980 News Record:
A man accused of first-degree murder entered two innocent pleas to the charge during his district court arraignment here Wednesday. When 6th District Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. asked James Donald Jeffress his plea to the shooting death of Gerald L. Martin, 44, of Gillette, Jeffress replied, “Not guilty.” His lawyer, Public Defender John Sampson of Newcastle, quickly interposed that Jeffress also pleaded innocent by reason of mental illness or deficiency and not triable by reason of mental illness or deficiency. Jeffress, 28, of 10 Sierra Circle is charged in connection with the Nov. 8, 1979 death of Martin. Authorities say Martin died of a .22-caliber bullet wound as he sat in his car in front of Jeffress’ ex-wife’s residence at 815 Beech St.
