From the Jan. 18, 1938 News Record:
The 1938 budget for Campbell County approved by the board of county commissioners at their regular meeting in January provides for increases in the amount of $26,785.00 over the 1937 budget. The total budget as approved for 1938 is $102,855.00, while the 1937 budget stood at $76,070.00. Of the $26,785.00 increase, $20,000.00 was diverted to the road fund. This item stood at $30,000.00 last year and was increased to $50,000.00 this year. The other major increase came in pest control for which $3,500.00 was allowed instead of $1,800.00. An additional expense on this year's budget is the item for election expense, set at $3,500.
