A 200-pound safe containing about $1,000 was taken from the Gillette Moose Lodge, 402 Juniper Lane, this weekend. The theft was discovered by the day bartender, Myckey L. Rohan, Morris Construction Trailer Court, when she opened the lodge building at noon Sunday. Investigating police officers say the safe was moved away from the wall and rolled out of the storeroom where it was kept. No pry marks were found on the door to the storeroom, officers said. Although the night bartender said the doors were locked when he left Saturday night, the storeroom door was found open by Rohan, she says.
