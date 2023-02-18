From the Feb. 1, 1978 News Record:
County Attorney Willis Geer says closer tabs probably will be kept on court-appointed attorneys as a result of an incident in which charges were dismissed against one man when his attorney failed to represent him. A charge of house burglary was dropped against J. Thomas Zink, 20, when his appointed lawyer, Bill Norman, failed to see his client at all in more than two weeks. Campbell County District Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. ordered the charge dismissed on the grounds that the man’s constitutional rights to counsel and a speedy trial were violated. Geer pointed out this was the first time such action had been taken in Campbell County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.