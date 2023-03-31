From the March 29, 1938 News Record:
Charles Kottraba, 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Kottraba of Rozet was hurt yesterday afternoon while leading a horse through a gate and into the barn. A gust of wind whipped the gate partially shut and frightened the horse. Charles had both bones of his right leg broken just above the ankle.
