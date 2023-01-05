From the Jan. 21, 1971 News Record:
A junior yearling Hereford bull shown by the Barkley Hereford ranch of Gillette has won the grand championship of the Denver Western Stock show and sold at auction Tuesday for the value of $20,800. Lost River ranch of Klamath Falls, Oregon, bid $15,600 for a three-quarter interest in and full possession of the champion Hereford which has been shown in many Hereford shows about the western part of the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.