From the Dec. 20, 1996 News Record:
Just after resting their case Thursday, prosecutors accused the defendant’s mother in a kidnapping trial of violating her sequestration order a second time, but again to no avail. The complaint came at the end of the fourth day of the trial of Darla Rouse, 20, who faces seven felony counts in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from South Dakota, Rose and Gerald Rockne. “This is her second brush,” attorney Mike Fuller added, referring to an earlier complaint he made when Terry Obright spoke with a reporter covering the trial.
