From the Aug. 26, 1977 News Record:
A single-car roll-over late Thursday afternoon claimed the lives of a Gillette resident and a Redfield, S.D. woman. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol the accident happened three miles west of Gillette on Interstate 90 at approximately 5:50 p.m. Douglas A. Mueller, 21, 1010 Rohan, was killed instantly when the 1974 Blazer he was driving eastbound on the interstate apparently lost control and went off the road into the barrow ditch. The vehicle then rolled three and three-quarter times, ejecting all four passengers. Mueller was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Diane Neal, 20, of Redfield, S.D. died later at Campbell County Memorial Hospital from internal injuries. Two other passengers, Jerry Wood, 18, and Danny Conrad, 21, both of Gillette, were also thrown from the vehicle and received internal injuries and bruises. Both were hospitalized but Wood was released Friday morning. Conrad was listed in fair condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.