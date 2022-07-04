From the July 3, 1958 News Record:
Reports that there are grasshoppers in some areas of Campbell County were brought before the board of county commissioners when they met Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the board. "Grasshoppers have been reported in large numbers in spots in Campbell County," the report read. The commissioners asked that anyone detecting 'hoppers on their place, be sure to report them and sign up to have them sprayed. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at the county agent's office.
