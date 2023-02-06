From the Feb. 4, 1960 News Record:
The Mothers March for Polio, staged by 40 members of the Xi Delta and the Wyoming Theta chapters of the Delta Sigma Phi sorority, brought in $640 for the Polio fund drive as they completed a door-to-door canvass of the town, according to Dale Snearly, fund drive chairman for the Gillette Lions club which is sponsoring the New March of Dimes drive this year.
