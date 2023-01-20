From the Jan. 7, 1960 News Record:
Janice Diane Bundy was born at 6:52 a.m. on Friday, January 1, to qualify as the first baby born in Campbell County in 1960. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marion Bundy, are especially proud of the 6 pound 10 1/2 ounce baby girl, and they will receive T-bone steaks for each member of the family, plus a case of baby food for the new baby, awarded by the Campbell County Cow-Belles, according to Mrs. Dent Floyd, chairman. Janice has an older brother, David, who is two years old.
