Leonard Whisler reported this week that hunting bobcats has been profitable this winter and showed his catch on Monday which included two big ones. A hunt on the Wagonhammer ranch northeast of Gillette Monday produced two nice sized cats, one weighing 39 1/2 pounds and the other 41 pounds. Two other cats were also caught by Whisler’s dogs, a medium sized and a small one. Whisler said that Cecil Martin was along with him Monday. They had four grown dogs and a couple of pups along for the chase. The smallest cat was cornered in a log and while the men were trying to scare it out, one of the pups went in and brought it out — by the front paw.
