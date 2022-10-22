From the Oct. 9, 1958 News Record:
Completely new concepts of traditional Cadillac engineering and design have been emphasized in the 1959 models, according to Howard Bennage, owner of the Bennage Chevrolet company of Gillette which placed on display last Monday the new Cadillac. Extensive changes throughout the entire line of new Cadillac cars has brought together majestic new styling and brilliant performance to exceed even further the standards for which Cadillac has been renowned, Bennage remarked.
