From the Sept. 28, 1977 News Record:
Aggravated assault charges have been filed against 34-year-old Don Pritchard in connection with a shooting incident in which his wife, Joann, 30, was injured. Pritchard was arraigned in Justice Court Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond. He is charged with shooting his wife with a small caliber handgun during an argument at the couple’s trailer house on Garner Lake Road. His brother, John, charged with interfering with an officer during the investigation of the incident, was released on his own recognizance. Mrs. Pritchard was reported in serious, but improving, condition at a Casper hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.