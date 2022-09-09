From the Sept. 2, 1977 News Record:
More rain fell in Gillette last month than in any other August in Gillette history — and besides being wet it was cold. Leland Landers of the Experimental Farm east of Gillette said rainfall in August was nearly three inches above the average. He noted precipitation for the month was 3.96 inches while the longtime average is 1.15 inches. The second wettest month was in 1968 when 3.78 inches were recorded. And it was cold, the second coldest August in Gillette records, Landers stated. It tied with temperatures for August in 1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.