Calling upon every citizen of Campbell County to come to the support of the American Red Cross in its annual Roll Call, Mrs. B.B. Perkins who has accepted the directorship of the campaign for the local chapter is determined to increase the membership. “This community should not be satisfied with anything but a representative membership,” said Mrs. B.B. Perkins in discussing the campaign. Through membership in this national organization, American citizens have the privilege of participating in an organization which “relieves and prevents suffering, in peace and in war, at home and abroad.” Every chapter is making an effort to increase its membership for 1925 so that the total national membership may be materially enlarged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.