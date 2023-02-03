From the Feb. 3, 1938 News Record:
Today the work of assessing the real estate, livestock and personal property of residents of Campbell County will be started. Deputy assessors met with County Assessor Preston R. Giltrap yesterday. They will be supplied with homestead exemption blanks as well as the schedules for the convenience of those eligible for this exemption.
