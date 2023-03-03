From the March 5, 2000 News Record:
Gillette will get its first new hotel in 16 years. Timberline Hospitalities of Casper plans to build a Holiday Inn Express just east of Energy Court on Boxelder Road, said Rick Skaugh, director of operations. "We're excited to be coming to Gillette," he said. "We're a Wyoming company. We love Wyoming, and we only want to be in Wyoming." Timberline is still choosing between an 80- and a 100-room design and will hire an architect in the next week, Skaugh said. Both designs include a pool. The hotel is set to open early in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.