Law officials staged a manhunt yesterday afternoon but were unsuccessful in locating their man. Earlier in the afternoon George Isenberger was reported to have threatened the life of Dorse Miller, while the latter was working at the county barn. According to reports, Isenberger made his appearance at the county barn early in the afternoon and became enraged at Miller, who was working on some county machinery. Isenberger is said to have used profane language and abusive threats. After some time he was ordered off the grounds, but it is alleged he threatened to return with a gun and kill Miller. He carried out part of this threat and according to officers returned and menaced Miller with a rifle. Miller and his fellow workmen took refuge in the building, later notifying law offices. An extensive hunt failed to locate Isenberger, who was reported to be under the influence of liquor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.