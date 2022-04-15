The Girls' Club of CCHS will present an evening of entertainment in the High School Auditorium next Monday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. A one-act comedy, "Too Many Marys," by Rose Compion, includes the following cast: Sally, Alice Elliott; Aunt Sarah, Bonnie Floyd; Beatrice, Betty Swope; Viola, Mary Gayle Gibson; June, Cora Pearl Wilson; Norah, Betty Peterson. Two very clever skits, representative of the Bethlehem plan adopted by the Girls' Club this year, will also be presented. Jean Banister, Doris Cook, Helen Haight, and Norma Nelson will take part in a skit, "You Are Grown Up — But Does Your Family Know It?" A second skit, "That Party Was So Much Fun," will be presented by Esther Brown, Helen Louise Daly, and Esther Haden.
