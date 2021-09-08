Eddie Ekis, Gillette golfer, placed first in the long drives off No. 9 tee box Sunday at the 27-hole open tournament sponsored by the Lead, South Dakota, club. His winning drive went 302 yards. Other local golfers who went to the South Dakota city for the tourney were Ralph Record, Sid Gerrans and Harold Samuels.
