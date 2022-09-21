From the Sept. 25, 1958 News Record:
The city installed a new stop and go sign at the intersection of 4th Street and Gillette Avenue and had it in operation on Monday of this week, Charley Tyrrell, chief of police, stated. The same laws governing the traffic lights at Gillette Avenue and 2nd Street will be in effect for the new traffic regulator, he said. Among the laws violated most often so far during the first three days of the new installation were persons turning right on the red light and making a U-turn. This intersection has become increasingly busy during the past year, thus necessitating the installation of the light which hangs from the middle of the intersection.
