From the March 3, 1960 News Record:
The Gillette city council completed annexation procedures of three areas into the town boundaries which have been under discussion for some time. This included the area with the city water wells, Dunkin's processing plant and the Lodahl arena. The northeast area of the old lake bed and owned by the city was also included in this annexation. The court issued an order of annexation on February 18, 1960.
