From the Feb. 4, 1960 News Record:
Enclosed in each January statement from the Stockmens bank, received throughout the area this week, was an envelope to be used in making a voluntary contribution to the Heart fund drive, it was announced by John P. Ilsley, Campbell County Heart fund chairman. These envelopes are the only solicitors to enter your home this year on behalf of the Heart fund, Ilsley said. No special benefits will be held, no door-to-door canvassers, no coin collectors or other means of solicitation will be used.
