From the Jan. 5, 1928 News Record:

Just before Christmas, the girls of the home economics department of the Campbell County High School sent a Christmas box to the Wyoming Soldiers' and Sailors' home at Buffalo. Wyoming Superintendent N.D. Morgan is in receipt of a letter from Mr. Wm. H. Fisher, commandant of the home in which Mr. Fisher expresses his appreciation. The letter follows: "I received the Christmas box in due time. Wish to thank the girls of your school for the kindness to the members of this home. I assure you that they appreciated the presents very much. Allow me to thank you, and through you the children of your school, for the kindness to the members of this home."Wishing you and the girls and boys a Happy New Year. Very truly yours, Wm. H. Fisher, Commandant”

