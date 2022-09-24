From the Sept. 29, 1977 News Record:
Campbell County ranchers Gary and Bob Tarver are reported in serious, but stable, condition in the Casper hospital following the crash of their light plane. The brothers, who suffered back and leg injuries in the crash on their ranch in northern Campbell County, were taken by air ambulance to Casper about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to family members, the men left the family ranch about 7 a.m. Wednesday to scour the ranges for some missing cattle. The plane was last sighted in flight about 8:30 a.m. when a ranch hand heard its engine humming overhead. Shortly after that, the small plane apparently stalled and started spinning crazily downward. In its northwest flight pattern, the red-and-white plane narrowly missed the wall of a dry gulch as it nose-dived into the dirt 92 feet from the wall. Gary Tarver, who had been a passenger in the plane, was able to crawl out of his seat and move several feet from the wreckage. But Bob Tarver, the pilot, was trapped by twisted metal and his injuries in his small cockpit seat. Preliminary indications seemed to point to some sort of mechanical malfunction as the cause of the crash. The accident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
