From the July 18, 1996 News Record:
A local cannon-shooting competition, in danger of misfiring because it had no money, has received a $3,000 pledge from a local business. Ben Doud, owner of The Goings, a new restaurant and bar in Gillette, said he'll give the money so the Thunder on the Plains cannon-shoot can happen after all. The money should cover the prizes, land use and insurance for the cannon shoot, said Mark Dewine with the 1st Wyoming Light Artillery. The artillery, a Civil War-era reenactment group, has organized Thunder on the Plains for the last two years on Labor Day weekend, drawing re-enacters and their re-created 1800s cannons to Gillette for target practice. Last year, about 2,000 people watched the contest. Doud said he was interested in making sure the cannon shoot went off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.