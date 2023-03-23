From the March 8, 2000 News Record:
If taxpayers want a new Gillette Campus building, they'll have to pay more than $1 million extra to cover the cost of long-term maintenance, the state Senate says. The requirement of a "sinking fund" for a new college building was added as the state Senate considered giving its OK to allow construction of the $10.8 million building, said Rep. Nick Deegan, D-Gillette. The Senate added an amendment on a 34-26 vote to ensure that the campus would not come back to the state Legislature for more money, Deegan said. The fund must be 15 percent of the cost of the building — or $1.62 million — and collected by June 30, 2005, according to the amendment.
