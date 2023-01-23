From the Jan. 19, 2000 News Record:
A computer software program at the Bell Nob Golf Course pro shop has been locked up since New Year's and some believe it can be blamed on the Y2K computer glitch. Kirk Wasson, manager of the pro shop, said when he turned the computer on after the New Year, he discovered the software system had locked up. He said the software was never updated to be Y2K compatible. The golf shop is closed during the winter months, so at least we've got a six-week window to get it replaced, depending on the weather, said Dave McCormick, director of the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department.
